Arden Trust Co Sells 4,084 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,710,000 after purchasing an additional 213,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $180.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

