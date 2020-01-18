Arden Trust Co Sells 474 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

