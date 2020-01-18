Arden Trust Co Sells 6,513 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 522,537 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,249,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,351,000 after buying an additional 215,695 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

