Arden Trust Co Sells 79 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Dynamics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.16.

Shares of GD opened at $181.89 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

