Arden Trust Co Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $379.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $262.77 and a one year high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

