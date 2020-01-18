Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

