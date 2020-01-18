Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 94,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

