Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

