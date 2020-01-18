Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $5.72 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $208.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

