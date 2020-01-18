Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ARTW stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Arts-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.