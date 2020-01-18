ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Acquires $33,675.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Anthony J. Artabane acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,286. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.15.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.8% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.