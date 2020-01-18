Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $154.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Aspen Technology by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.