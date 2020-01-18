Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 101,785 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 818.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

