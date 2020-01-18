Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 412.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

