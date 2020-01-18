Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,425,724 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 697,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE:AGI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

