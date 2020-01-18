Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 74,457 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,872,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,081,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,881,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $252.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average of $221.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

