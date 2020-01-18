Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240,006 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $93,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.