Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.12 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,163 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after purchasing an additional 621,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,780,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,286,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

