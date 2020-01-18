Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.66 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 641.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,461 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.