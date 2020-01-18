Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

HLT opened at $113.92 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.