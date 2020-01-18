Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 60.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

