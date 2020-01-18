Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $637.55 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $637,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.37.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

