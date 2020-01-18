Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,702. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

