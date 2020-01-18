Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 368.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total transaction of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,692 shares of company stock valued at $78,100,018. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,893.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,452.42 and a 52 week high of $3,946.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,799.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,629.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $48.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,799.83.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.