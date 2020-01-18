Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $8.67 Million in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 506,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 56.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.67. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

