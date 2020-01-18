Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $10.29 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,995 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

