Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 167,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

