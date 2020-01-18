Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 103,732 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 794.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $139.33.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

