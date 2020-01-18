Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 967,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

