Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 410,949 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after buying an additional 3,663,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 921,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.