Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 402.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,181 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,610. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

