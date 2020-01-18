Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $11.54 Million Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 153,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Davita by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Davita by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,533 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Davita by 3,290.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Davita by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

