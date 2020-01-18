Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

LOGM stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

