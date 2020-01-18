Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

