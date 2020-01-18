AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.00

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 52299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,763. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

