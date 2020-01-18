AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

AN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,779.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,815. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

