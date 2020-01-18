Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AVID opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.86 million, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.