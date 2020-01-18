Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

