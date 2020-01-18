AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AXTI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AXT by 35.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

