Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ball by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 131,181 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 367,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,610. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

