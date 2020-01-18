Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21,638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Banco Santander by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

