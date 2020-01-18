Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

