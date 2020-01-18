Bank of America Boosts Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 4,580

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by Bank of America from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,881.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,418.43. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

