Bank of America Downgrades Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,083.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

