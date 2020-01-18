Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$6.48 ($4.60) and last traded at A$6.49 ($4.60), 1,213,508 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.52 ($4.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.57.

Bapcor Company Profile (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

