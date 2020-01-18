Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

BAYN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

Bayer stock opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.22. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

