Barclays Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 750

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 911.43 ($11.99).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 984 ($12.94) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 890.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

