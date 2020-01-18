Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.12 on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 427.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 451.5% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

