Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on William Hill from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered William Hill to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on William Hill in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.09. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.