Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,876.47 ($24.68).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,846 ($24.28) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders acquired a total of 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,837 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

